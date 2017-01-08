Don't Miss
-
Cooking with the Sclafani Brothers
Brought to you by Alexander's Highland Market
-
Money Talks
Make the most of your money!
-
Your Home Network
Your Home Network is Baton Rouge's source for...
-
Your Local Election Headquarters
Click here for Your Local Election Headquarters
-
iPledgeLA.com
Pledge to Stop BEFORE you Text. No text is that important!
-
Nominations Needed for 2017 Leaders in Philanthropy Awards
Community Foundation of Acadiana is accepting nominations from the community for the 2017 Leaders …
-
Domino's to hire 200 new team members in Baton Rouge
Mueller, the largest Domino's franchise owner in the U.S., owns more than 200 stores throughout …
-
Family affected by flood finds relief in online school
-
BR Jewish Film Festival begins Wednesday
The 11th annual Baton Rouge Jewish Film Festival gets going later this week, featuring a variety of…
-
"Strengthening Connection Through Conversation" workshop to be held in…
-
Ron Henson sworn in as Louisiana State Treasurer
-
California, Nevada pounded by floods, mudslides
California, Nevada and other parts of the West were bracing Monday for more flooding, mudslides and…
-
Cristiano Ronaldo wins Best FIFA Men's Player 2016 award
Cristiano Ronaldo's 2017 has begun like 2016 ended, with more silverware.The soccer superstar can …
-
US organ transplants reach record high
Organ transplants performed in the United States reached a record high during 2016, for the fourth …
-
Kerry apologizes for State Department discrimination against LGBT employees
The State Department on Monday formally apologized for what it describes as decades of …
-
Reports: Emotional OBJ punched hole in wall postgame
Odell Beckham Jr. punched a hole in a wall after the New York Giants' 38-13 playoff loss to the …
-
Airport shooting suspect could face death penalty
Two of the three charges against Fort Lauderdale airport shooting suspect Esteban Santiago carry …
-
Temperatures Set To Climb Back Above Average Soon
Happy Monday! After a chilly start to the day, we are finally headed back to more seasonable …
-
Temperatures Continue To Climb Into The Workweek
We have another cold night to get through, but it won't be as frigid as last night. By Monday …
-
Record Cold Possible Overnight, Then Slowly Warming Back Up Sunday
We have a very cold Saturday night ahead with clear skies. Temperatures will fall to near 20 …
-
Wintry precipitation is possible until midnight; Be careful of black ice.
Here is your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
-
Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Friday (Noon-Midnight).
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
-
Temperatures slide tonight; Subfreezing temperatures over the weekend
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
Now Loading......