Gov. Edwards Appoints State Rep. Jack Montoucet to Lead Wildlife and Fisheries
-
As Rain Approaches NYE Weekend, GOHSEP Recommends Flood Insurance, Planning Tips
-
Keller Williams realtor talks buying homes in Baton Rouge market
Keller Williams' Stefanie Toombs talks about why now is a good time to buy a home.
-
LSU "Faces" lab having trouble identifying remains found in Iberville Parish
The remains of a human body found in Iberville Parish has still not been identified.
-
Restaurant Owner 'Strapped' after Robberies on Government Street
A recent string of armed robberies along Government Street has business owners concerned."He was …
-
City of New Orleans Announces Details of New Year Holiday Public Safety…
-
Mariah Carey walks off after technical snag in New Year's performance
Mariah Carey did not have a good end to 2016 during her New Year's Eve performance in Times …
-
3 dead in Texas plane crash collision
Two small planes collided in Texas on Saturday, killing at least three people, the McKinney Police …
-
No. 2 Clemson joins Alabama in NCAA football championship
(CNN) -- No. 2 Clemson will meet No. 1 Alabama in college football's national championship game …
-
Turkey nightclub attack: 35 killed, governor says
(CNN) -- An Istanbul nightclub was attacked Sunday morning, killing 35 people and wounding 40 …
-
Istanbul attack: Dozens killed at Turkish nightclub, official says
At least 39 people were killed and at least 69 wounded in an attack in a nightclub early Sunday as …
-
Alabama wins Peach Bowl, advancing to NCAA championship game
(CNN) -- Top-ranked Alabama downed No. 4 Washington in Saturday's first college football national …
-
Flood Watch issued for the viewing area through Monday.
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
-
Temperatures tumble this evening; Tomorrow will be sunny and cool.
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
-
Plan on a narrow band of thunderstorms tomorrow morning.
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
-
Dense fog advisory tonight; Unseasonably warm tomorrow
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
-
Tuesday To Bring More Spotty Rain And Warm Weather
Most of the spotty rain will die down Monday night with nearly everyone staying dry into early …
-
Warm Weather And Spotty Rain Continues Into The Workweek
Another round of patchy fog is expected overnight and into Monday morning along with a few spotty …
