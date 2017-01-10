Don't Miss
#1 LSU Gymnastics Defeats Alabama in Tuscaloosa
Not fazed by more than 12,000 fans in attendance, the No.1 ranked LSU gymnastics team (2-0, 2-0 …
-
Geismar shooting suspect turns himself in, charged with Second Degree Murder
-
FEMA releases fact sheet to better assist residents with understanding…
FEMA VERIFIED LOSS:
-
Authorities investigating alleged rape at Ascension Parish jail
-
APSO arrests man accused of Attempted Manslaughter
-
Clinton woman arrested after fatal crash with motorcycle
-
The Saudi women afraid to go home
"This is it," Arwa said as she sat in the US immigration office on the outskirts of Houston, Texas …
-
Mexico club shooting: 5 killed after gunfire erupts at festival
Gunfire erupted early Monday at a club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, leaving at least five people …
-
Women's March on Washington: What you need to know
The original Facebook post quickly went viral and now organizers are anticipating 200,000 could …
-
Trump tweets MLK salute, will meet with son
After a weekend clash with civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, President-elect Donald Trump on …
-
Eiffel Tower could get makeover
The Eiffel Tower could get a makeover as Paris bids for the 2024 Olympics.Mayor Anne Hidalgo is …
-
The 14 Trump tweets that defined his high-stakes week
Later this week, Donald Trump will place his hand on a Bible and take the oath to become president …
-
Warm And Mostly Dry For M.L.K. Day
Fog will form overnight in some areas again, sticking around for the Monday morning commute. Lows …
-
Staying Warm And Mostly Dry Sunday
A Dense Fog Advisory has been issues for areas generally along and south of I-10 and I-12 from …
-
Dense Fog Advisory overnight; Warm and dry for the weekend
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
-
Near record highs will continue as we enter the weekend.
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
-
Drive carefully tonight as we'll see some patchy fog; Temperatures remain mild.
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
-
Temperatures continue to skyrocket. Highs in the upper 70s.
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
