BREAKING: Seattle judge blocks Trump immigration order
Gov. Edwards announces extension granted for flood survivors to file…
More Falcons fans buying tickets to Super Bowl than Patriots fans
The Atlanta Falcons will have more fans in the stands at Super Bowl LI, according to data from …
Gov. Edwards announces special session to start February 13
Hundreds of people go red for women to spread awareness of heart disease
Trump: 'If something happens blame' the judge
President Donald Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida, disconnected from …
Trump: Health care replacement could take until 2018
President Donald Trump says the roll out of his health care policy proposal could take until next …
New York police charge man in jogger's death
The New York Police Department charged a man with second-degree murder in the death last August of …
After protests, Romania scraps proposed corruption bill
Amid ongoing nationwide protests, the Romanian government has scrapped a controversial bill that …
McConnell: No federal money should be spent on Trump's voter fraud investigation
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Sunday no federal money should be spent investigating …
Pence: Trump administration 'watching' Russia
Vice President Mike Pence said the Trump administration is "watching" Russia and "very troubled" by…
Much Warmer For Super Sunday
More clouds will arrive overnight with temperatures staying in the low and mid 50s all night.
Temperatures will rapidly drop into the 30s tonight.
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
Plan on another round of fog; Temperatures dip slightly tonight
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
Expect some areas of fog tonight; Temperatures remain mild.
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
Sunny, warm, and comfortable weather will wrap up the work week.
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
Another pleasant week; Temperatures continue to climb.
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
