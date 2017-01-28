Don't Miss
-
-
-
-
-
-
SGFD: Accidental electrical fire destroys BR home
-
Call for Special Session expected to be announced next week
-
BRPD: 15-year-old crashes stolen vehicle
The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a crash involving a stolen vehicle driven by a …
-
OLOL to break ground on new North Baton Rouge emergency room
Our Lady of the Lake will hold a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction on …
-
Mandeville man arrested for allegedly shaking infant
-
APSO: missing Gonzales woman found
-
GE's Jeff Immelt shares employee 'concern' over Trump travel ban
General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says he shares the "concern" felt by his employees over President …
-
Benoit Hamon wins socialist nomination in French presidential primary
Benoit Hamon clinched the socialist nomination for this year's French presidential election Sunday,…
-
Trump defends executive order concerning extreme vetting
President Donald Trump insisted Sunday his travel ban on certain Muslim-majority nations would …
-
What it's like in the 7 countries on Trump's travel ban list
Trump's executive order on immigration bars citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from …
-
How many fatal terror attacks have refugees carried out in the US? None
Donald Trump first introduced the idea of a Muslim travel ban in December 2015, shortly after Syed …
-
Myanmar government adviser shot dead at airport
A government legal adviser to Aung San Suu Kyi's government and prominent voice for religious …
-
Back To The 60s Sunday, Then Going Even Warmer
It's going to be chilly again Saturday night and into Sunday morning as temperatures fall to near …
-
Temperatures drop just above freezing this evening.
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
-
Cool Weather Continues Into The Weekend
Temperatures will climb into the low 50s for your Friday lunch hour with the help of mostly sunny …
-
We get back to January; Temperatures drop into the 30s.
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
-
Early storms make way for some cooler temperatures.
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
-
Scattered Showers Later This Afternoon, Colder Air Arrives
Carla Pesono has you morning forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
