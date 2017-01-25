Don't Miss
Police: Missing 19-year-old from Denham Springs found
-
UNCUT VIDEO: Saints GM Loomis Speaks to Media at Senior Bowl
Saints General Manager, Mickey Loomis, had his chance to speak to the media at this week's Senior …
-
Two suspects arrested in Assumption Parish burglary, one still at large
-
Rep. Richmond Responds to President Trump's Latest Selection for the DOJ…
-
CAAWS Mystic Krewe of Mutts Mardi Gras Parade starts Feb. 19
The 18th annual Capital Area Animal Welfare Society's 2017 Mystic Krewe of Mutts Mardi Gras parade …
-
Italy avalanche search ends with 29 dead, 11 rescued
Rescuers are no longer searching for anyone else in the wreckage of a hotel engulfed by an …
-
What reaction to rat says about animal rights in China
The social media post, from one of China's largest newspapers, included a crying-laughing emoji.It …
-
Britain keeps eye on Russia's 'ship of shame'
Britain's defense secretary had some harsh words for the Russian military on Wednesday as UK …
-
Mexican President: We will not pay for the wall
Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said Wednesday his country "will not pay for any wall," …
-
Trump on waterboarding: 'We have to fight fire with fire'
President Donald Trump said he wants to "fight fire with fire" when it comes to stopping terrorism,…
-
Flint water lead amounts improve, below federal limits
The levels of lead in Flint, Michigan's water tested below the federal limit in a recent six-month …
-
Early storms make way for some cooler temperatures.
Here's your StormTracker Team Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Jesse Gunkel.
-
Scattered Showers Later This Afternoon, Colder Air Arrives
Carla Pesono has you morning forecast for Wednesday, January 25, 2017.
-
Cold Front Arrives Late Wednesday, Bringing Rain And Dropping Temperatures
We have a very mild Tuesday night and Wednesday morning on the way. Clouds will build in overnight,…
-
Warming Up Tuesday, But Another Cold Front Headed To Louisiana
We will wake up to some chilly weather Tuesday morning with temperatures dropping to near 42 …
-
Dry And Comfy To Start The Workweek
Early Saturday night, a few scattered rain showers will move through south Louisiana, but most of …
-
Comfortable Weather Returns Sunday
A few more hit and miss storms are expected overnight, mainly between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. - which …
